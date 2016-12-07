Mushroom Frankies  with Cilantro Chutney 
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Anita Jaisinghani
January 2017

Frankies, a Mumbai-style wrap created during the British rule of India, involve griddling a roti with a little eggwash to create a thicker bread ideal for holding a rich, saucy filling. At Pondicheri in New York City, chef Anita Jaisinghani swaps the typical chicken tikka masala version for this equally satisfying vegetarian wrap with mushrooms, sweet potato and a bright cilantro chutney. Slideshow: More Eggplant Recipes

Ingredients

CHUTNEY 

  • 1 cup full-fat yogurt 
  • 1/2 Granny Smith apple, cored and thinly sliced 
  • 1/2 cup roasted unsalted peanuts 
  • 1 serrano chile—stemmed, seeded and chopped 
  • 2 tablespoon fresh lemon juice 
  • 2 cups chopped cilantro leaves and tender stems 
  • Kosher salt 

FRANKIES 

  • 1 small sweet potato, peeled and cut into  1/2-inch dice 
  • 1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon canola oil or ghee
  • 1 teaspoon cumin seeds 
  • 1 medium yellow onion, thinly sliced 
  • 2 teaspoons minced garlic 
  • 1 pound mixed mushrooms, sliced 1/4 inch thick 
  • 1 tablespoon finely grated peeled fresh ginger 
  • 1 teaspoon garam masala
  • 1 teaspoon chili powder 
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric 
  • 1/2 cup unsweetened coconut milk 
  • 1/3 cup chopped cilantro, plus small sprigs for assembling 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 3 large eggs 
  • Six 8-inch roti or flour tortillas 
  • 2 cups finely shredded green cabbage 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Make the chutney In a blender, puree the yogurt with the apple, peanuts, serrano and lemon juice until smooth. Add the cilantro and pulse until just combined; season with salt. Refrigerate until ready to use. 

Step 2    

Make the frankies In a medium saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the sweet potato until tender, about  10 minutes. Drain well and pat dry with paper towels. 

Step 3    

In a large nonstick skillet, heat 1/4 cup of the oil. Add the cumin and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in the garlic and cook until fragrant, 30 seconds. Add the mushrooms and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender and almost all of the liquid has evaporated, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in the sweet potato, ginger, garam masala, chili powder and turmeric. Add the coconut milk and cook until hot, 2 to  3 minutes. Stir in the chopped cilantro and season with salt. Scrape the mushroom filling into a large bowl and keep warm. Clean the skillet. 

Step 4    

In a medium bowl, whisk the eggs and season with salt and pepper. In the skillet, heat  1/2 teaspoon of the oil. Arrange  1 roti in the skillet and drizzle one-sixth of the beaten egg (about 2 tablespoons) over it. Flip and cook the roti over moderate heat until the egg sets,  1 minute. Transfer to a plate and tent with foil. Repeat with the remaining oil, roti and eggs. 

Step 5    

Arrange each roti egg side up on a platter or plates and top with some of the mushroom filling. Drizzle with some of the chutney and finish with the shredded cabbage and cilantro sprigs. Roll up the roti and serve, passing more chutney on the side. 

Make Ahead

The mushroom filling and chutney can be refrigerated separately overnight. Gently reheat the filling before proceeding.

