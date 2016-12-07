Mushroom Frankies  with Cilantro Chutney 

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the chutney In a blender, puree the yogurt with the apple, peanuts, serrano and lemon juice until smooth. Add the cilantro and pulse until just combined; season with salt. Refrigerate until ready to use.

Step 2 Make the frankies In a medium saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the sweet potato until tender, about 10 minutes. Drain well and pat dry with paper towels.

Step 3 In a large nonstick skillet, heat 1/4 cup of the oil. Add the cumin and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in the garlic and cook until fragrant, 30 seconds. Add the mushrooms and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender and almost all of the liquid has evaporated, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in the sweet potato, ginger, garam masala, chili powder and turmeric. Add the coconut milk and cook until hot, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in the chopped cilantro and season with salt. Scrape the mushroom filling into a large bowl and keep warm. Clean the skillet.

Step 4 In a medium bowl, whisk the eggs and season with salt and pepper. In the skillet, heat 1/2 teaspoon of the oil. Arrange 1 roti in the skillet and drizzle one-sixth of the beaten egg (about 2 tablespoons) over it. Flip and cook the roti over moderate heat until the egg sets, 1 minute. Transfer to a plate and tent with foil. Repeat with the remaining oil, roti and eggs.