Mushroom Flatbreads with Winter Pesto

The meaty roasted mushrooms topping this plant-based flatbread make it so satisfying. We used chanterelles, but cremini or a mix of wild mushrooms would also work here. Slideshow: More Flatbread Recipes
How to Make It
Make the pesto Preheat the oven to 375°. Spread the hazelnuts in a pie plate and roast for 8 to 10 minutes, until golden and fragrant. Let cool slightly, then rub them together in a kitchen towel to remove the skins. Leave the oven on.
In a food processor, pulse the hazelnuts with the basil, arugula, sage, nutritional yeast, rosemary, vinegar and lemon juice until a coarse puree forms. With the machine on, gradually add the olive oil until incorporated. Season with salt and pepper.
Make the toppings On a large rimmed baking sheet, toss the mushrooms with the 2 tablespoons of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast for about 20 minutes, until the mushrooms are tender and browned. Stir in the chile.
Meanwhile, arrange the radicchio on a rimmed baking sheet. In a small bowl, whisk the vinegar with the honey until smooth. Drizzle over the radicchio and season with salt and pepper. Roast for about 15 minutes, until the radicchio is wilted and browned in spots.
Spread the pesto on the buckwheat flatbreads and top with the radicchio and mushrooms. Drizzle with olive oil, season with salt and serve.
Make Ahead
Notes
1. Nutritional yeast is a nutty-tasting vegan seasoning. Dulse is a red seaweed that has a faint bacon-like flavor when dried. Both ingredients can be found at Whole Foods and on amazon.com.
2. Raw, unprocessed honey can be found at most health food stores and on amazon.com.
3. Get the Buckwheat Flatbread recipe here.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: ChloeAnderson
Review Body: Love the Winter Pesto name!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-06-29