Mushroom Broth
Yield
Serves : MAKES 4 CUPS
Gordon Hamersley
January 1997

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup vegetable oil
  • 1 1/2 pounds white mushrooms, finely chopped
  • Reserved Portobello mushroom stems, brushed clean
  • 1/2 Spanish onion, coarsely chopped
  • 2 teaspoons chopped garlic
  • 2 cups dry white wine
  • 1/2 cup soy sauce
  • 1/2 cup dried mushrooms, such as porcini or shiitake ( 1/2 ounce)
  • Pinch of salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon herbes de Provence or thyme

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large nonreactive saucepan, heat the vegetable oil over moderately high heat. Add the white mushrooms, Portobello stems, onion and garlic and cook, stirring, until the mushrooms release their liquid, about 5 minutes.

Step 2    

Add the wine, soy sauce, dried mushrooms, salt, herbes de Provence and 6 cups of water and bring to a boil. Cover, reduce the heat to moderate and simmer until the liquid is reduced to about 4 cups, about 1 hour.

Step 3    

Pour the broth through a fine strainer into a heatproof bowl. Strain again, leaving any particles at the bottom of the bowl.

Make Ahead

The broth can be refrigerated for up to 4 days.

