Mushroom Anticuchos (Grilled Mushroom Skewers)

In a medium bowl, stir together the garlic, olive oil, vinegar, chile paste, salt, oregano and pepper. Add the mushrooms and stir to coat. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1 hour.

Step 2

Preheat a grill to moderately high heat. Thread the mushrooms onto 4 long skewers, leaving a bit of space between each mushroom (if using bamboo skewers, make sure to soak them first for 30 minutes). Grill, turning occasionally, until well-browned all over, 6 to 8 minutes. Remove from the heat and serve immediately, sprinkled with chopped cilantro.

