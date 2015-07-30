Mushroom Anticuchos (Grilled Mushroom Skewers)
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
These little morsels make a wonderful start to meal or a delicious accompaniment to grilled steak. Slideshow: More Mushroom Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons ají amarillo chile paste
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 pound cremini mushrooms, trimmed
  • Chopped cilantro, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, stir together the garlic, olive oil, vinegar, chile paste, salt, oregano and pepper. Add the mushrooms and stir to coat. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1 hour.

Step 2    

Preheat a grill to moderately high heat. Thread the mushrooms onto 4 long skewers, leaving a bit of space between each mushroom (if using bamboo skewers, make sure to soak them first for 30 minutes). Grill, turning occasionally, until well-browned all over, 6 to 8 minutes. Remove from the heat and serve immediately, sprinkled with chopped cilantro.

