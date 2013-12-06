Mushroom and Goat Cheese Phyllo Triangles

How to Make It

Step 1 Stem the Portobellos and cut the caps in half. Using a sharp paring knife, cut off the black gills from the undersides of the caps. Slice the caps crosswise 1/4-inch thick.

Step 2 Melt the stick of butter in a large skillet. Add the shallot and cook over low heat until softened, about 4 minutes. Stir in the Portobello and white button mushrooms and season with salt and pepper. Cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the mushrooms are tender and their liquid has evaporated, about 10 minutes. Stir in the garlic, parsley and thyme and cook for 2 minutes longer, stirring. Transfer the mushroom mixture to a food processor and pulse to a coarse puree. Scrape the puree into a medium bowl, stir in the goat cheese and season with salt and pepper. Let cool.