Mushroom-and-Fontina-Stuffed Potatoes
© Christina Holmes
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kay Chun
October 2014

To dress up baked potatoes, F&W’s Kay Chun tops them with buttery mushrooms and melty cheese. Slideshow: Potatoes

Ingredients

  • 4 baking potatoes, scrubbed
  • 5 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 1/4 pounds mixed tender mushrooms, such as maitake, oyster and enoki, cut into small pieces
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1/2 pound Italian Fontina cheese, shredded (about 1 cup)
  • Chopped parsley, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 450°. On a baking sheet, bake the potatoes for about 1 hour, until tender.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a large skillet, melt 1 tablespoon of the butter in the olive oil. Cook the mushrooms over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until tender and golden, about 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 3    

Slice halfway down the length of each potato and spoon 1 tablespoon of butter and 2 tablespoons of cheese into each one. Season with salt. Top with the mushrooms and the remaining cheese. Bake for 3 minutes, until the cheese melts. Garnish with parsley and serve hot.

