This rich and delicious make-ahead Mushroom-and-Chestnut Stuffing with Giblets from Anthony Bourdain gets flavor from fresh herbs. Slideshow: More Stuffing and Dressing Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 425°. Butter a 4-quart baking dish. Spread the chestnuts and cubed bread on 2 separate baking sheets. Bake for about 10 minutes, until the chestnuts are deep golden and the bread is crisp; let cool. Coarsely chop the chestnuts and transfer to a large bowl.
In a medium saucepan, bring the stock to a simmer; keep warm.
In a large nonstick skillet, melt 4 tablespoons of the butter. Add the shallots, onion and celery and season with salt and pepper. Cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in the chopped thyme and sage and cook until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Scrape the mixture into the large bowl.
Melt 2 tablespoons of the butter in the skillet. Add half of the mushrooms and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and add 1/4 cup of the wine. Cook, scraping up any browned bits on the bottom of the skillet, until almost all of the wine has evaporated, about 1 minute. Scrape the mushrooms into the large bowl. Repeat with another 2 tablespoons of butter and the remaining mushrooms and wine.
Add the parsley, eggs, bread and warm stock to the bowl and season with salt and pepper. Mix gently but thoroughly. Transfer the stuffing to the prepared baking dish and cover with foil. Bake for 45 minutes. Transfer the stuffing to a rack, uncover and let cool to room temperature. Cover and refrigerate overnight.
Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan, cover the turkey gizzards and hearts (reserve the livers) with water and bring to a boil. Blanch for 5 minutes, then drain. Return the giblets to the saucepan. Add the thyme and sage sprigs and enough water to cover and bring to a simmer. Cover partially and cook over moderately low heat until tender, about 2 hours. Drain the giblets and discard the herbs.
Preheat the oven to 425°. Drizzle the reserved pan juices evenly over the stuffing and bake for about 40 minutes, until golden, crisp and heated through.
In a medium nonstick skillet, melt the remaining 4 tablespoons of butter. Add the turkey livers and cooked hearts and gizzards and cook over moderately high heat, turning, until golden and the livers are cooked through, about 3 minutes. Spoon the giblets over the stuffing and serve.
Notes
Get the easy Turkey Stock recipe here.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 4
Review Count: 3
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Pook365
Review Body: Wow mushrooms in the oven, sounds cool to me. :) Surely this taste sooo goood! Wanna try making this soon.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-10-25
Author Name: karlospkc89
Review Body: I only need to go buy the mushrooms then off to the kitchen.!! so excited to try your recipe.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-10-04
Author Name: Jetmorrison
Review Body: Amazing recipe ad looks absolutely delish! will try this soon
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-10-07
Author Name: Tiffany Robert
Review Body: This looks so delicious, can't wait to try it!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-09-29
Author Name: BigoteSalvaje
Review Body: Anthony Bourdain is a pompous arse. His show on London after the Brexit vote reminded me of what Marie Antoinette was saying at Versailles on the eve of the Revolution. If I see one more Bourdain recipe or quote or jab at Donald Trump I'm unsubscribing from F&W.
Review Rating: 1
Date Published: 2016-11-20