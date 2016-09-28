Mushroom-and-Chestnut Stuffing with Giblets

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 425°. Butter a 4-quart baking dish. Spread the chestnuts and cubed bread on 2 separate baking sheets. Bake for about 10 minutes, until the chestnuts are deep golden and the bread is crisp; let cool. Coarsely chop the chestnuts and transfer to a large bowl.

Step 2 In a medium saucepan, bring the stock to a simmer; keep warm.

Step 3 In a large nonstick skillet, melt 4 tablespoons of the butter. Add the shallots, onion and celery and season with salt and pepper. Cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in the chopped thyme and sage and cook until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Scrape the mixture into the large bowl.

Step 4 Melt 2 tablespoons of the butter in the skillet. Add half of the mushrooms and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and add 1/4 cup of the wine. Cook, scraping up any browned bits on the bottom of the skillet, until almost all of the wine has evaporated, about 1 minute. Scrape the mushrooms into the large bowl. Repeat with another 2 tablespoons of butter and the remaining mushrooms and wine.

Step 5 Add the parsley, eggs, bread and warm stock to the bowl and season with salt and pepper. Mix gently but thoroughly. Transfer the stuffing to the prepared baking dish and cover with foil. Bake for 45 minutes. Transfer the stuffing to a rack, uncover and let cool to room temperature. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

Step 6 Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan, cover the turkey gizzards and hearts (reserve the livers) with water and bring to a boil. Blanch for 5 minutes, then drain. Return the giblets to the saucepan. Add the thyme and sage sprigs and enough water to cover and bring to a simmer. Cover partially and cook over moderately low heat until tender, about 2 hours. Drain the giblets and discard the herbs.

Step 7 Preheat the oven to 425°. Drizzle the reserved pan juices evenly over the stuffing and bake for about 40 minutes, until golden, crisp and heated through.