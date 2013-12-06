Mushroom and Cheese Tamales

How to Make It

Step 1 Cut the corn kernels from the cobs; you should have about 1 cup. Cook the kernels in 4 cups of boiling salted water until tender, about 4 minutes. Drain in a colander over a bowl and let the corn and liquid cool completely.

Step 2 In a large skillet, toast the cornmeal over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until fragrant, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a plate to cool.

Step 3 Sauté the shiitake mushrooms in 1 tablespoon olive oil until tender.

Step 4 In a large bowl, combine the cornmeal with the salt. Blend in the butter with your hands. Stir in the corn kernels, mushrooms and hot sauce. Using a wooden spoon, beat in about 2 cups of the reserved corn liquid, 1/2 cup at a time, beating well to incorporate as much air as possible; the dough should be very moist and light.

Step 5 Separate the corn husks. Overlap 2 to 3 of the husks to make a 6-inch-wide wrapper for each tamale. mound 1/3 cup of the dough in the center of the husks and pat down slightly, leaving a 1 1/2-inch border all around. Push one cube of Monterey Jack cheese into each tamale. Wrap the husks around the filling to completely enclose it; allow room for the tamale dough to expand during cooking. Pinch the ends and tie tightly with string, leaving 1 inch of husk sticking out at each end.