Shannon Ponche describes Mum’s the Word as “floral and indulgent but easy-drinking.” The herbal liqueur Bénédictine gives the cocktail a lovely honey flavor.
Rinse a chilled coupe with the absinthe; pour out the excess. In a mixing glass, combine the vermouth, Suze, Bénédictine, mezcal and bitters. Fill the glass with ice, stir well and strain into the prepared coupe. Pinch the lemon twist over the drink and discard.
