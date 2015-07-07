Mum's the Word
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1
Shannon Ponche

Shannon Ponche describes Mum’s the Word as “floral and indulgent but easy-drinking.” The herbal liqueur Bénédictine gives the cocktail a lovely honey flavor. Slideshow: More Mezcal Cocktail Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

  • 1/4 ounce absinthe
  • 1 1/2 ounces French blanc vermouth, such as Dolin
  • 3/4 ounce Suze (bittersweet gentian aperitif)
  • 1/2 ounce Bénédictine (spiced herbal liqueur)
  • 1/2 ounce mezcal
  • 2 dashes of orange bitters
  • Ice
  • 1 lemon twist

How to Make It

Step

Rinse a chilled coupe with the absinthe; pour out the excess. In a mixing glass, combine the vermouth, Suze, Bénédictine, mezcal and bitters. Fill the glass with ice, stir well and strain into the prepared coupe. Pinch the lemon twist over the drink and discard.

