Multilayered Walnut Bread
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
3 HR
Yield
Serves : One 10-inch loaf
Scott Conant
September 2015

This rolled bread from chef Scott Conant with tons of crunchy walnuts takes just 30 minutes of prep. Slideshow: More Quick Bread Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 cups plus 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup yogurt
  • 1/2 cup canola oil
  • 1 tablespoon baking powder
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 1/2 cups coarsely chopped walnuts (10 ounces)
  • 1 large egg, beaten
  • Caraway seeds, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large bowl, combine the flour with the yogurt, canola oil, baking powder, salt and 1/2 cup of water. Mix with a wooden spoon until a soft dough forms. On a lightly floured work surface, knead the dough until smooth, about 5 minutes. Transfer the dough to a clean bowl, cover with a kitchen towel and let stand at room temperature for 1 hour.

Step 2    

Lightly grease a 10-inch round cake pan. Cut the dough into 4 equal pieces. Working with 1 piece at a time, on a lightly floured work surface and using a lightly floured rolling pin, roll out the dough to a 14-inch round. Transfer to a large rimmed baking sheet and brush the dough with 1/4 cup of the olive oil. Scatter one-fourth of the walnuts on top in an even layer.

Step 3    

Arrange another dough round on top and brush with 1/4 cup of the oil; scatter one-fourth of the nuts on top. Repeat the layering with the remaining pieces of dough, olive oil and walnuts. Roll up tightly into a long log.

Step 4    

Transfer the log to the prepared cake pan, forming a big spiral. Press gently to flatten, then brush with the beaten egg  and sprinkle with caraway seeds. Let stand for 20 minutes.

Step 5    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Bake the bread for 50 to 60 minutes, until golden and cooked through. Transfer to a rack to cool. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Make Ahead

The bread can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for 3 days.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up