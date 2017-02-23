Muffuletta with Olive Relish
© Abby Hocking
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Roxanne Spruance

Roxanne Spruance of Kingsley in New York City likes to make this giant Muffaletta, a New Orleans sandwich created by Italian immigrants, for Mardi Gras. Use any leftover giardiniera (pickled vegetable relish) on nachos, as a pizza topping, in grain salads or on hot dogs. Slideshow: More New Orleans Recipes

Ingredients

Giardiniera:

  • 1 cup pimento-stuffed green olives, torn
  • 1/2 cup drained kalamata olives, torn
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 1/4 cup pickled cauliflower florets, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons rinsed and drained capers, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped celery
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped carrot
  • 2 tablespoons chopped parsley leaves
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh oregano
  • 1 tablespoon chopped basil leaves
  • 1/2 teaspoon celery seeds
  • 1/2 cup drained pepperoncini, chopped
  • 1/4 cup marinated cocktail onions, chopped
  • 1/2 cup olive oil
  • 1/4 cup canola oil
  • 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper

Sandwich:

  • One 1-pound loaf of Italian sesame bread, split and the insides scooped out
  • 4 ounces thinly sliced Genoa salami
  • 4 ounces thinly sliced Italian ham
  • 4 ounces sliced mortadella
  • 4 ounces sliced mozzarella cheese
  • 4 ounces sliced provolone cheese

How to Make It

Step 1    

Make the Giardiniera In a large bowl, mix all of the ingredients. Season with salt and pepper. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Bring to room temperature before serving, about 30 minutes.

Step 2    

Make the Sandwich Spread half of the giardiniera on the bottom half of the bread, then layer with the meats and cheeses. Cut the sandwich into quarters and serve.

