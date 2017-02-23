Muffuletta with Olive Relish

Roxanne Spruance of Kingsley in New York City likes to make this giant Muffaletta, a New Orleans sandwich created by Italian immigrants, for Mardi Gras. Use any leftover giardiniera (pickled vegetable relish) on nachos, as a pizza topping, in grain salads or on hot dogs. Slideshow: More New Orleans Recipes
How to Make It
Make the Giardiniera In a large bowl, mix all of the ingredients. Season with salt and pepper. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Bring to room temperature before serving, about 30 minutes.
Make the Sandwich Spread half of the giardiniera on the bottom half of the bread, then layer with the meats and cheeses. Cut the sandwich into quarters and serve.
Author Name: GabyCas
Review Body: I would add pickles to this.
Date Published: 2017-06-07
Author Name: Ernest Apollo
Review Body: Not a huge fan of the olives, but besides that, all good!
Date Published: 2017-05-10
Author Name: Rick Edmondson
Review Body: Prepare it as it is and you'll have a wonderful lunch
Date Published: 2017-05-16