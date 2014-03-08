Muffuletta Calzone

© Christina Holmes
This simple, smart recipe uses the ingredients in a classic muffuletta sandwich (salami, ham, provolone, roasted peppers and olives) in a calzone that's baked until warm and melty. Slideshow: More Italian-American Classics
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 450°. On a lightly floured work surface, using a lightly floured rolling pin, roll out the dough to a 10-inch round. On one half of the dough, layer the cheese, ham, salami, bell peppers and olives. Fold the dough over the filling and crimp the edge to seal.
Step 2
Brush the top with olive oil and bake for about 25 minutes, until golden. Let stand for 10 minutes before cutting.
