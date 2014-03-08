Muffuletta Calzone
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2 to 4
Kay Chun
April 2014

This simple, smart recipe uses the ingredients in a classic muffuletta sandwich (salami, ham, provolone, roasted peppers and olives) in a calzone that's baked until warm and melty. Slideshow: More Italian-American Classics

Ingredients

  • 1/2 pound pizza dough
  • 4 ounces sliced provolone cheese
  • 4 ounces thinly sliced ham
  • 2 ounces sliced Genoa salami
  • 2 roasted bell peppers, drained
  • 1/2 cup chopped pimiento-stuffed olives
  • Extra-virgin olive oil, for brushing

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 450°. On a lightly floured work surface, using a lightly floured rolling pin, roll out the dough to a 10-inch round. On one half of the dough, layer the cheese, ham, salami, bell peppers and olives. Fold the dough over the filling and crimp the edge to seal.

Step 2    

Brush the top with olive oil and bake for about 25 minutes, until golden. Let stand for 10 minutes before cutting.

