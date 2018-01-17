This classic Muffaletta sandwich gets its flavor from layers of cheese, Italian meats, and tangy olive relish stuffed into perfectly crusty ciabatta. The ideal make-ahead meal, this sandwich should rest at least an hour to let the flavors meld, but it is delicious the next day, too. Slideshow: More Sandwich Recipes
How to Make It
Make the olive relish: Combine giardiniera, olives, bell peppers, parsley, capers, and garlic in a food processor. Pulse until finely chopped. Place mixture in a bowl; stir in oil and vinegar. Let stand 1 hour; cover and chill up to 2 days.
Make the muffuletta: Cut bread in half horizontally. Spread half of olive relish over bottom half of bread; top with half of cheese, all of the meats, and remaining cheese. Spread remaining olive relish on top half of bread, and top sandwich. Wrap entire sandwich tightly in plastic wrap. Refrigerate 1 to 2 hours. Cut into 8 wedges.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5