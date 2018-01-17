Muffuletta
Con Poulos
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Food & Wine
February 2018

This classic Muffaletta sandwich gets its flavor from layers of cheese, Italian meats, and tangy olive relish stuffed into perfectly crusty ciabatta. The ideal make-ahead meal, this sandwich should rest at least an hour to let the flavors meld, but it is delicious the next day, too.  Slideshow: More Sandwich Recipes

Ingredients

OLIVE RELISH :

  • 1 (8-ounce) jar giardiniera, drained and rinsed 
  • 1 cup mixed pitted marinated olives (5 ounces) 
  • 1/2 cup jarred roasted bell peppers, drained 
  • 1/2 cup loosely packed parsley leaves 
  • 1 tablespoon capers 
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced 
  • 1/4 cup olive oil 
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons red wine vinegar 

MUFFULETTA :

  • 1 (1-pound) muffuletta loaf or ciabatta  
  • 6 ounces provolone cheese slices 
  • 6 ounces mozzarella cheese slices 
  • 8 ounces thinly sliced ham  
  • 8 ounces thinly sliced capicola 
  • 8 ounces thinly sliced mortadella  

How to Make It

Step 1    

Make the olive relish: Combine giardiniera, olives, bell peppers, parsley, capers, and garlic in a food processor. Pulse until finely chopped. Place mixture in a bowl; stir in oil and vinegar. Let stand 1 hour; cover and chill up to 2 days. 

Step 2    

Make the muffuletta: Cut bread in half horizontally. Spread half of olive relish over bottom half of bread; top with half of cheese, all of the meats, and remaining cheese. Spread remaining olive relish on top half of bread, and top sandwich. Wrap entire sandwich tightly in plastic wrap. Refrigerate 1 to 2 hours. Cut into 8 wedges.

