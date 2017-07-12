How to Make It

Step 1 MAKE THE COOKIE CRUST Preheat the oven to 350°. In a food processor, pulse the cookies with the sugar and salt until fine crumbs form. Drizzle in the melted butter and pulse until the crumbs are evenly moistened. Transfer the mixture to a 9-inch glass pie plate and press evenly over the bottom and up the side of the dish to form a crust. Bake for 8 minutes, until the crust is fragrant. Remove from the oven and, using the bottom of a drinking glass, immediately press the crumbs again to compact the crust. Let cool completely.

Step 2 MAKE THE CHOCOLATE-PECAN LAYER Spread the pecans in a glass pie plate and bake at 350° for 8 minutes, until toasted and fragrant. Let cool completely, then coarsely chop.

Step 3 MAKE THE HOT FUDGE In a small saucepan, whisk the heavy cream with the brown sugar, cocoa powder and corn syrup. Bring to a simmer over moderately low heat, stirring frequently, and cook for 1 minute. Remove the pan from the heat. In a medium heatproof bowl, combine the chopped chocolate with the butter and salt. Pour the warm cream mixture over the chocolate and whisk the hot fudge until smooth. Refrigerate until cool but still pourable, about 15 minutes

Step 4 PREPARE THE TOPPING Using a spatula, spread the softened coffee ice cream in an even layer over the chocolate-pecan layer. Freeze until firm, about 30 minutes. Scrape the cooled hot fudge over the ice cream and use a spatula to spread in an even layer. Freeze until firm, about 30 minutes.