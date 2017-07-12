Mud Pie
Abby Hocking / Food & Wine
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
4 HR
Yield
Serves : One 9-inch pie
Anna Painter

This decadent ice cream pie has a crunchy cookie crust, a fudgy chocolate-pecan layer, lots of coffee ice cream. To top it off: A blanket of homemade hot fudge plus a generous heap of whipped cream. Slideshow: More Pie Recipes

Ingredients

COOKIE CRUST:

  • 6 ounces chocolate wafer cookies
  • 1 teaspoon granulated sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled slightly

CHOCOLATE-PECAN LAYER:

  • 1/2 cup pecan pieces
  • 2 ounces bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons heavy cream
  • 1 tablespoons light corn syrup
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

HOT FUDGE SAUCE:

  • 1/2 cup heavy cream
  • 3 tablespoons packed dark brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 3 tablespoons light corn syrup
  • 4 ounces bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter, cut into small pieces
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

TOPPING:

  • 1 pint coffee ice cream, softened
  • 1 cup cold heavy cream
  • 2 teaspoons granulated sugar
  • Shaved bittersweet chocolate, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

MAKE THE COOKIE CRUST Preheat the oven to 350°. In a food processor, pulse the cookies with the sugar and salt until fine crumbs form. Drizzle in the melted butter and pulse until the crumbs are evenly moistened. Transfer the mixture to a 9-inch glass pie plate and press evenly over the bottom and up the side of the dish to form a crust. Bake for 8 minutes, until the crust is fragrant. Remove from the oven and, using the bottom of a drinking glass, immediately press the crumbs again to compact the crust. Let cool completely.

Step 2    

MAKE THE CHOCOLATE-PECAN LAYER Spread the pecans in a glass pie plate and bake at 350° for 8 minutes, until toasted and fragrant. Let cool completely, then coarsely chop.

Step 3    

MAKE THE HOT FUDGE In a small saucepan, whisk the heavy cream with the brown sugar, cocoa powder and corn syrup. Bring to a simmer over moderately low heat, stirring frequently, and cook for 1 minute. Remove the pan from the heat. In a medium heatproof bowl, combine the chopped chocolate with the butter and salt. Pour the warm cream mixture over the chocolate and whisk the hot fudge until smooth. Refrigerate until cool but still pourable, about 15 minutes

Step 4    

PREPARE THE TOPPING Using a spatula, spread the softened coffee ice cream in an even layer over the chocolate-pecan layer. Freeze until firm, about 30 minutes. Scrape the cooled hot fudge over the ice cream and use a spatula to spread in an even layer. Freeze until firm, about 30 minutes.

Step 5    

In a medium bowl, using a hand mixer, beat the heavy cream with the sugar at medium speed until firm peaks form. Spread the whipped cream over the fudge and freeze until very firm, at least 2 hours or overnight. Garnish the pie with shaved chocolate. Let stand at room temperature for 10 minutes before serving.

Make Ahead

The assembled pie can be kept in the freezer wrapped in plastic for 4 days. Garnish with shaved chocolate just before serving.

