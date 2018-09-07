Mtsvadi (Grilled Pork Skewers with Pomegranate and Onions)

These Georgian mtsvadi, or grilled meat skewers, are made from well-marbled pork shoulder tossed with raw onions and finished with freshly squeezed pomegranate juice. Leave the fat intact for sizzling, juicy meat with plenty of crispy bits. In Georgia, the skewers are often grilled over the embers of grape vines. They’re traditionally served with tkemali, a fantastically sour plum sauce. Break these kebabs out for a summer cookout, or serve them with pkhali, khachapuri, and eggplant and walnut rolls for a Georgian-style dinner party.