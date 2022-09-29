MSG Martini

Be the first to rate & review!

For Bonnie's signature MSG martini, Bonnie's lead bartender Channing Centeno creates a solution of MSG (monosodium glutamate), a salt which naturally occurs in things like tomatoes and cheese which, like table salt, enhances the flavor of anything it is added to. In lieu of vermouth, Shaoxing wine, a sweet and sour Chinese rice wine made for both drinking and cooking, is used here, bringing complex, savoriness, acidity and subtle sweetness to the martini, while olive brine adds a briney, saline quality. (The combination of salty olive brine and sweet and sour Shaoxing wine is made even more umami-forward with the addition of a few dashes of the MSG solution. ) Finally, a citrus- and juniper-forward gin like Botanist counters the salty and savory flavors of the other ingredients, bringing everything into balance.

By Channing Centeno
Published on September 29, 2022
MSG Martini
Photo: Victor Protasio / Food Styling by Chelsea Zimmer / Prop Styling by Claire Spollen
Active Time:
5 mins
Total Time:
5 mins
Servings:
1

2022 Best New Chef Calvin Eng and Lead Bartender Channing Centeno are reclaiming MSG on the cocktail menu at Bonnie's, his Cantonese American restaurant in Brooklyn, where this playful take on the classic cocktail is just one example of Eng's playful take on modern Cantonese American cuisine. The result is a unique martini that's incredibly food-friendly—at Bonnie's, it plays off the salty, spicy, and sweet flavors of their dishes. The cocktail is deeply savory while also being balanced on the palate. And the MSG solution is genius: save the leftover solution in an air-tight dasher or empty bitters bottle and use them to boost the flavor of any cocktail. Eng suggests trying a few dashes of the MSG solution in a Bloody Mary for an extra hit of salty umami.

Ingredients

  • Pinch of MSG powder (about 1/16 teaspoon)

  • 1 tablespoon water

  • 2 tablespoons (1 ounce) Castelvetrano olive brine, plus 3 pitted olives, for garnish

  • 5 tablespoons (2 1/2 ounces) gin (such as Botanist) or vodka (such as Grey Goose)

  • 1 tablespoon (1/2 ounce) Shaoxing wine

Directions

  1. Stir together MSG powder and water until well dissolved. Transfer mixture to a dasher bottle. MSG solution can be stored at room temperature for up to 1 month.

  2. Stir together olive brine and 1 dash of MSG solution in a mixing glass. Add gin and Shaoxing wine. Fill the glass with ice and stir until well chilled. Strain into a chilled large martini or coupe glass. Garnish with olives. Reserve remaining MSG solution for additional cocktails.

Related Articles
Chandelier Martini
Chandelier Martini
10 mins
Salmon Martini
Salmon Martini
21 days 10 mins
Datu Puti Martini
Datu Puti Martini
1 hrs 5 mins
Turf Club Cocktail
Turf Club Cocktail
5 mins
Negroni
Negroni
Tom Collins
Tom Collins
Cosmo Nouveau
The Nineties Are Back At Your Favorite Bar
Sakura Martini
Sakura Martini
5 mins
Sakura Martini
These Floral, Fruity Cocktails Are Fresh from Tokyo
A gin martini resting on a bar
Take Yourself on a Gin Cocktail Tour of London
A fizz made with cocchi americano
Cocchi Americano Is a Hit With Bartenders For a Reason
Manhattan Cocktail
12 Easy Cocktail and Drink Recipes for Low-Key Sipping 
A tiki cocktail made with orgeat
Why You Should Add Orgeat To Your Home Bar
Carrots en Croute
25 Perfect Christmas Appetizers to Make This Holiday Season
From Dive Bar to Digestif
Cap Off Your Night with These Fancy Cocktail Shots
Banana Rum Old Fashioned Recipe
21 Cocktail Recipes to Make in 2022