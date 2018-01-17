Mrs. Tran’s Master Pho Broth  with Flank Steak 

Place bones in a 12-quart stockpot and add cold water to cover by 2 inches. Bring to a boil over high heat. Remove from heat; pour off and discard liquid. Rinse bones under cold running water. Wash pot.

Meanwhile, toast cinnamon stick, cloves, allspice, coriander, and star anise in a dry skillet over moderately high heat, shaking pan occasionally, until spices are toasted and aromatic, about 1 minute. Place spices in cheesecloth; secure with butcher’s twine.

Step 3

Return bones to pot and add 2 gallons cold water. Bring to a boil over high heat, skimming impurities as they rise to the surface, 25 to 30 minutes. Reduce heat to maintain a very gentle simmer. Add onions, ginger, and rock candy. Simmer 3 hours. Discard onions and ginger. Add spice pouch, flank steak, and 2 1/2 tablespoons salt; simmer until spices are infused, about 1 hour. Remove and discard pouch. Simmer gently until steak is cooked through and tender but not falling apart, about 1 hour.