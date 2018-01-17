Mrs. Tran’s Master Pho Broth  with Flank Steak 

Chef Qui Tran of Nudo House in St. Louis shares his mother’s master recipe for pho broth, simmered slowly with beef knuckle bones, whole toasted spices, and aromatics. You’ll want to keep a batch of broth in the freezer for an instant, soothing noodle bowl any night of the week. Slideshow: Chicken Pho
How to Make It
Place bones in a 12-quart stockpot and add cold water to cover by 2 inches. Bring to a boil over high heat. Remove from heat; pour off and discard liquid. Rinse bones under cold running water. Wash pot.
Meanwhile, toast cinnamon stick, cloves, allspice, coriander, and star anise in a dry skillet over moderately high heat, shaking pan occasionally, until spices are toasted and aromatic, about 1 minute. Place spices in cheesecloth; secure with butcher’s twine.
Return bones to pot and add 2 gallons cold water. Bring to a boil over high heat, skimming impurities as they rise to the surface, 25 to 30 minutes. Reduce heat to maintain a very gentle simmer. Add onions, ginger, and rock candy. Simmer 3 hours. Discard onions and ginger. Add spice pouch, flank steak, and 2 1/2 tablespoons salt; simmer until spices are infused, about 1 hour. Remove and discard pouch. Simmer gently until steak is cooked through and tender but not falling apart, about 1 hour.
Remove steak; let rest 15 minutes. Pour broth through a cheesecloth-lined fine wire-mesh strainer. Stir in remaining salt. Thinly slice steak against the grain.
Make Ahead
Aggregate Rating value: 2
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Allison Lacey
Review Body: I used a form of rock sugar and it totally messed up the flavor. Way too sweet. Luckily I only made it to the broth stage before wasting more ingredients. If you make this watch the sugar and taste as you go.
Review Rating: 2
Date Published: 2018-02-06