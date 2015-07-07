Mr. Palomar
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1
Sara Justice

In this Negroni variation, Sara Justice replaces the usual gin with rhum agricole. “It’s made from fresh-cut sugarcane and has a very grassy flavor,” she says. Before serving, she sprinkles sea salt on the ice cubes to temper the bitterness. Slideshow: Rum Cocktail Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

  • 1 ounce white rhum agricole
  • 1 ounce Gran Classico Bitter (bittersweet herbal liqueur)
  • 1 ounce Cocchi Americano Rosa (rose-colored, slightly bitter aperitif wine)
  • 9 drops of tiki bitters
  • Ice
  • Pinch of sea salt
  • 1/2 orange wheel, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a mixing glass, combine the rhum agricole, Gran Classico Bitter, Cocchi Americano and bitters. Fill the glass with ice and stir well. Strain into a chilled, ice-filled rocks glass. Sprinkle the salt onto the ice and garnish with the orange wheel.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up