Mr. Palomar

In this Negroni variation, Sara Justice replaces the usual gin with rhum agricole. “It’s made from fresh-cut sugarcane and has a very grassy flavor,” she says. Before serving, she sprinkles sea salt on the ice cubes to temper the bitterness.
Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015
In a mixing glass, combine the rhum agricole, Gran Classico Bitter, Cocchi Americano and bitters. Fill the glass with ice and stir well. Strain into a chilled, ice-filled rocks glass. Sprinkle the salt onto the ice and garnish with the orange wheel.
