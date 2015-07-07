Of Mountains and Valleys

© Lucas Allen
“Between spirits, liqueurs, citrus and syrup, a cocktail can get really disjointed,” says Jacyara de Oliveira. For a more cohesive drink, she uses
neutral vodka to bring all the elements together.
In a cocktail shaker, combine the vodka, Velvet Falernum, lemon juice, Scotch, Honey Syrup and bitters. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a chilled coupe and garnish with the violet.
