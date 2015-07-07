Of Mountains and Valleys
© Lucas Allen
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1
Jacyara de Oliveira

“Between spirits, liqueurs, citrus and syrup, a cocktail can get really disjointed,” says Jacyara de Oliveira. For a more cohesive drink, she uses  neutral vodka to bring all the elements together. Slideshow: Vodka Cocktail Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 ounces potato vodka, such as Karlsson’s Gold
  • 3/4 ounce Velvet Falernum (clove-spiced liqueur)
  • 3/4 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 ounce Highland Scotch, such as Glenmorangie
  • 1/4 ounce Honey Syrup
  • Dash of lavender bitters
  • Ice
  • 1 fresh violet, for garnish (optional)

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, combine the vodka, Velvet Falernum, lemon juice, Scotch, Honey Syrup and bitters. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a chilled coupe and garnish with the violet.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up