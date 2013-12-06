Mount Lychee

Under the Volcano · Houston Owner Pete Mitchell's wide-ranging taste in music accounts for this bar's renowned jukebox, which plays everything from Hank Williams to The Roots to N.E.R.D . Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide
In a cocktail shaker, muddle the lychees with their syrup and the lemon twist. Add the rum and enough ice to fill a highball glass. Shake well and pourdo not straininto the glass.
