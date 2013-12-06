Mount Lychee
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 drink
Food & Wine
February 2012

Under the Volcano · Houston Owner Pete Mitchell's wide-ranging taste in music accounts for this bar's renowned jukebox, which plays everything from Hank Williams to The Roots to N.E.R.D . Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide

Ingredients

  • 4 canned lychees, plus 1/2 ounce syrup from the can
  • 1 large lemon twist
  • 2 ounces gold rum
  • Ice

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, muddle the lychees with their syrup and the lemon twist. Add the rum and enough ice to fill a highball glass. Shake well and pourdo not straininto the glass.

