Mott & Mulberry
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 cocktail
Leo Robitschek
December 2015

Leo Robitschek of The Nomad Bar in NYC uses fresh apple cider and maple syrup in his perfect cold-weather cocktail. Slideshow: More Fall Cocktail Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 ounce rye
  • 1 ounce Luxardo Amaro Abano
  • 3/4 ounce apple cider
  • 1/4 ounce pure maple syrup
  • 1/4 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • Ice
  • 5 thin apple slices, skewered on a toothpick, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a shaker, combine everything except the ice and apple slices. Fill the shaker with ice, cover and shake well. Using a fine sieve as well as a cocktail strainer (preferably a Hawthorne), strain the cocktail into a chilled coupe. Garnish with the apple slices.

