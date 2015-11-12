Mott & Mulberry

© Nicole Franzen
Leo Robitschek of The Nomad Bar in NYC uses fresh apple cider and maple syrup in his perfect cold-weather cocktail. Slideshow: More Fall Cocktail Recipes
In a shaker, combine everything except the ice and apple slices. Fill the shaker with ice, cover and shake well. Using a fine sieve as well as a cocktail strainer (preferably a Hawthorne), strain the cocktail into a chilled coupe. Garnish with the apple slices.
