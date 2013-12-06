Mother Handsome's Pineau Cobbler
Will Thompson

This refreshing cocktail from Will Thompson is filled with chunks of fresh cantaloupe. It pays homage to Mother Handsome, a 19th-century Michigan innkeeper. Her name was perversely affectionate in the same way that calling a big guy "Tiny" is. Slideshow: Refreshing Aperitifs

Ingredients

  • Four 1-inch cubes of cantaloupe
  • 3 ounces Pineau des Charentes (Cognac-fortified grape juice)
  • 1/2 orange wheel
  • Ice

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, lightly muddle the cantaloupe with the Pineau des Charentes and orange. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well. Pour (don't strain) into a chilled white wine glass and serve with a cocktail pick for spearing the cantaloupe chunks.

