Mother Handsome's Pineau Cobbler

This refreshing cocktail from Will Thompson is filled with chunks of fresh cantaloupe. It pays homage to Mother Handsome, a 19th-century Michigan innkeeper. Her name was perversely affectionate in the same way that calling a big guy "Tiny" is. Slideshow: Refreshing Aperitifs
How to Make It
Step
In a cocktail shaker, lightly muddle the cantaloupe with the Pineau des Charentes and orange. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well. Pour (don't strain) into a chilled white wine glass and serve with a cocktail pick for spearing the cantaloupe chunks.
