Traditionally served in a frosty copper mug, the Moscow Mule helped vodka become popular in the US in the 1940s. Previously, one American cocktail book had described vodka as “Russian for ‘horrendous.’” Slideshow: Vodka Cocktail Recipes

  • 1/2 lime, plus 1 lime wheel for garnish
  • 2 ounces vodka
  • Ice
  • 4 ounces chilled ginger beer

Squeeze 1/2 ounce lime juice into a chilled copper mug or collins glass and drop in the spent lime shell. Add the vodka, fill the mug with ice and  stir well. Stir in the ginger beer and garnish with the lime wheel.

