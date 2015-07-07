Traditionally served in a frosty copper mug, the Moscow Mule helped vodka become popular in the US in the 1940s. Previously, one American cocktail book had described vodka as “Russian for ‘horrendous.’”
Slideshow: Vodka Cocktail Recipes
Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015
How to Make It
Step
Squeeze 1/2 ounce lime juice into a chilled copper mug or collins glass and drop in the spent lime shell. Add the vodka, fill the mug with ice and stir well. Stir in the ginger beer and garnish with the lime wheel.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5