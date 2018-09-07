Moscato-Mascarpone Cream

Zabaglione—a boozy Italian custard sauce—is made by whisking together egg yolks, sugar and a splash of wine. This recipe is based on the traditional master recipe, which uses half an eggshell of sugar and half an eggshell of wine for each yolk. In this version, we took tips from chefs Jody William and Rita Sodi of New York City’s Via Carota. A Moscato-based zabaglione is mixed with creamy mascarpone to keep it stable; serve it over fruit for a simple dinner party dessert.