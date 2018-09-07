Moscato-Mascarpone Cream
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 4 cups
Mary-Frances Heck
October 2018

Zabaglione—a boozy Italian custard sauce—is made by whisking together egg yolks, sugar and a splash of wine.  This recipe is based on the traditional master recipe, which uses half an eggshell of sugar and half an eggshell of wine for each yolk. In this version, we took tips from chefs Jody William and Rita Sodi of New York City’s Via Carota.  A Moscato-based zabaglione is mixed with creamy mascarpone to keep it stable; serve it over fruit for a simple dinner party dessert.

Ingredients

  • 6 large egg yolks
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • Pinch of kosher salt
  • 1/2 cup Moscato D’asti
  • 8 ounces mascarpone, at room temperature

How to Make It

Step 1    

Beat yolks in a heatproof bowl, preferably copper, until combined. Add sugar and salt, whisking constantly, until combined.

Step 2    

Pour wine into yolk mixture, and whisk until sugar is dissolved, about 30 seconds.

Step 3    

Place bowl over a saucepan of barely simmering water, and whisk mixture vigorously to incorporate air into mixture. Whisk until custard is warm, tripled in volume, and leaves a ribbon on surface as it falls from whisk, 8 to 9 minutes. Remove from heat. Place bowl in an ice bath, and whisk until custard reaches room temperature.

Step 4    

Stir mascarpone until smooth, then fold into zabaglione. Custard will keep in refrigerator up to 3 hours.

