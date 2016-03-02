Mortadella Reubens with Lemon Aioli

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the lemon aioli In a food processor, pulse the egg yolks, lemon juice, vinegar, mustard and garlic to blend. With the machine on, slowly drizzle in the oil until incorporated. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 2 Make the sandwiches Preheat the oven to 375°. Spread one side of each bread slice with 1/2 tablespoon of the butter. Arrange buttered side up on a baking sheet and toast until golden, 6 to 8 minutes. Top 4 of the toasts with the brie, sauerkraut and mortadella.