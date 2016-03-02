Mortadella Reubens with Lemon Aioli
Ramon Siewert
April 2016

This clever take on the classic sandwich is enriched with melty brie and a garlicky aioli, making it great with a bright California white wine. At Union Larder in San Francisco, chef Ramon Siewert corns pork loin, but mortadella is a great store-bought alternative. Slideshow: More Sandwich Recipes

Ingredients

LEMON AIOLI

  • 3 large egg yolks
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon Champagne vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 2 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 3/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper

SANDWICHES

  • Eight 1/2-inch-thick slices of sourdough bread
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
  • 8 ounces brie cheese, thinly sliced
  • 1 cup sauerkraut
  • 12 ounces thinly sliced mortadella
  • 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • Pickles, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the lemon aioli

In a food processor, pulse the egg yolks, lemon juice, vinegar, mustard and garlic to blend. With the machine on, slowly drizzle in the oil until incorporated. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 2    Make the sandwiches

Preheat the oven to 375°. Spread one side of each bread slice with 1/2 tablespoon of the butter. Arrange buttered side up on a baking sheet and toast until golden, 6 to 8 minutes. Top 4 of the toasts with the brie, sauerkraut and mortadella.

Step 3    

In a small bowl, mix 1/4 cup of the aioli with the mustard. Spread the mustard aioli on the remaining 4 toasts and close the sandwiches. Bake until the mortadella is warm and the brie is melted, 8 to 10 minutes. Serve with pickles and extra lemon aioli.

Make Ahead

The aioli can be refrigerated for 1 week.

