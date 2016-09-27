Morrison Mule
In memory of Jim Morrison’s stay at the historic Pontchartrain Hotel in New Orleans (and his affinity for whiskey), Benton Bourgeois of the hotel’s Hot Tin bar offers this take on a classic Moscow Mule with bourbon and local Peychaud’s Aperitivo. Slideshow: More Cocktail Recipes

Ingredients

  • Ice
  • 4 ounces ginger beer
  • 1 1/2 ounces bourbon
  • 1/2 ounce Peychaud’s Aperitivo or Aperol
  • 1/2 ounce fresh lime juice
  • One 3-inch strip of orange zest, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

Fill a copper mug with ice, then add the ginger beer, bourbon, Peychaud’s Aperitivo and lime juice; stir well. Garnish with the strip of orange zest and serve immediately.

