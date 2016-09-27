Morrison Mule

In memory of Jim Morrison’s stay at the historic Pontchartrain Hotel in New Orleans (and his affinity for whiskey), Benton Bourgeois of the hotel’s Hot Tin bar offers this take on a classic Moscow Mule with bourbon and local Peychaud’s Aperitivo. Slideshow: More Cocktail Recipes
How to Make It
Fill a copper mug with ice, then add the ginger beer, bourbon, Peychaud’s Aperitivo and lime juice; stir well. Garnish with the strip of orange zest and serve immediately.
