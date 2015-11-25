Moroccan-Style Skillet Chicken With Olives and Roasted Almonds
Kristen Stevens
January 2014

This flavorful chicken is easy enough to prepare on a weeknight but elegant enough for a dinner party. Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 ounce sliced almonds (1/4 cup)
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 medium onion, diced
  • 3 garlic cloves, roughly chopped
  • 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon cumin
  • 1 1/2 cups chopped fresh tomatoes (or canned, when tomatoes aren’t in season)
  • 1/2 teaspoon brown sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon balsamic vinegar
  • 1/2 cup whole black olives
  • 1/3 cup chopped dried apricots
  • Sea salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • Four 5-ounce bone-in chicken thighs, with skin

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Place the almonds on a baking tray and toast in the oven for 8 to 10 minutes, or until they are light brown and fragrant.

Step 2    

In a medium nonstick ovenproof skillet or a well-seasoned cast-iron frying pan, heat the oil over medium high heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally for 5 minutes, or until it starts to brown. Add the garlic, cinnamon and cumin and cook for 30 seconds more.

Step 3    

Stir in the chopped tomatoes, brown sugar, balsamic vinegar, black olives and apricots and bring to a simmer. Season to taste with sea salt and freshly ground pepper.

Step 4    

Add the chicken to the pan, skin side up. Spoon a little of the tomato mixture on top of the chicken. Place the pan in the oven and bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165°. Turn on the broiler and move the pan to the top rack. Broil for 5 minutes, or until the chicken skin is brown and crispy.

Step 5    

Remove the chicken from the oven and sprinkle with the toasted almonds.

