Moroccan-spiced Crab Cakes
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
Matthew Kenney
February 1998

These succulent crab cakes and the accompanying cilantro dressing are adapted from Matthew Kenney's Mediterranean Cooking (Chronicle Books).  Amazing Seafood Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped red bell pepper
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped celery
  • 2 scallions, white and tender green, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 teaspoon minced fresh ginger
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon turmeric
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground cardamom
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream
  • 1/2 pound jumbo lump crabmeat, picked over
  • 1 cup Japanese bread crumbs (panko) or coarse stale bread crumbs
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped parsley
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped chives
  • 1/2 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
  • Pinch of cayenne pepper
  • Salt
  • 1/4 cup canola oil
  • Cilantro-Orange Dressing

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat the olive oil in a nonstick skillet. Add the red pepper and celery and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until the vegetables are just softened, about 2 minutes. Add the scallions and ginger and cook until the scallions are wilted, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in the cumin, turmeric and cardamom and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the cream and boil until reduced by half, about 6 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and let cool slightly.

Step 2    

Add the crabmeat to the cream mixture along with 1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon of the bread crumbs, 1 1/2 tablespoons each of the parsley and chives, and the lemon zest. Season with cayenne and salt and mix gently but thoroughly.

Step 3    

With moistened hands, shape the crab mixture into 8 cakes, using a scant 1/3 cup for each; the cakes should be about 3 inches wide and 3/4 inch thick. Spread the remaining bread crumbs on a large plate. Coat the crab cakes with the bread crumbs and transfer to a baking sheet lined with wax paper.

Step 4    

Heat 2 tablespoons of the canola oil in a medium nonstick skillet. Add half of the crab cakes and cook until browned and crisp, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer to a platter. Repeat with the remaining canola oil and crab cakes. Arrange the crab cakes on plates, drizzle with the Cilantro-Orange Dressing and garnish with the remaining 1/2 tablespoon each of the parsley and chives.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up