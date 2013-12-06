Moroccan Spice Sachets
Alisa Barry
December 2004

Note For The Gift Tag "Drop into lamb stew or soup, and the poaching liquid for pears or apples, or stuff into a chicken cavity before roasting." Plus: Ultimate Holiday Guide

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 cups finely grated orange zest (from 20 medium oranges)
  • Ten 7-inch 2-ply squares of cheesecloth
  • 40 whole cloves
  • 10 cinnamon sticks broken in half
  • 10 whole star anise pods
  • 2 1/2 teaspoons dried mint
  • Ten 6-inch lengths of kitchen string

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 250°. Spread the orange zest in a thin, even layer on a rimmed baking sheet and bake the zest for 15 minutes, or until completely dry, stirring halfway through.

Step 2    

Lay the cheesecloth on a work surface. Spoon 2 tablespoons of the orange zest in the center of each square and top with 4 cloves, 2 cinnamon stick halves, 1 star anise pod and 1/4 teaspoon dried mint. Gather each square into a neat bundle and secure with kitchen string.

