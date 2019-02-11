Moroccan M’smen 

How to Make It

Step 1 Place all-purpose flour, 1 3/4 cups water, salt, 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons semolina flour, and 2 teaspoons oil in a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook attachment; mix on low speed until combined, about 2 minutes. Increase speed to medium, and continue mixing until dough is smooth, shiny, and elastic and pulls away from sides of bowl, about 6 minutes.

Step 2 Generously coat a rimmed baking sheet with oil. Coat a large smooth work surface with oil. (A granite, stainless steel, or Formica countertop is ideal.) Transfer dough to oiled surface. Using oiled hands, divide dough into 12 (3-ounce) balls. Place balls 2 inches apart on prepared baking sheet, rolling in oil to coat. Cover loosely with plastic wrap; let rest at room temperature at least 30 minutes or refrigerate up to 8 hours or overnight. Let the dough stand at room temperature for 30 minutes before proceeding.

Step 3 Meanwhile, stir together melted butter and remaining 6 tablespoons oil in a small bowl; set aside.

Step 4 Re-oil work surface. Working with 1 dough ball at a time, flatten dough with the palm of your hand. Continue to apply downward pressure with your palm to stretch dough into a 10-inch circle. (Dough round should be so thin that it is translucent.) Brush dough surface with 1 tablespoon butter-oil mixture; sprinkle with 1 teaspoon semolina flour. Fold the top, bottom, and 2 side edges of dough round in toward center so dough forms a 3-inch square and edges overlap in the middle. Return dough square, seam side down, to baking sheet. Repeat process with remaining dough balls, remaining butter-oil mixture, and remaining semolina flour. Let dough squares rest at room temperature 15 minutes.

Step 5 Proceeding in the same order in which you formed them, place each dough square on a lightly oiled parchment paper sheet. Stretch dough with the palm of your hand until it has slightly more than doubled in size (making about a 7-inch square). (If dough squares resist stretching, allow to rest a bit more before proceeding.) Cut parchment so that it extends just slightly beyond the square. (Do not stack dough squares as you stretch them—they will stick together.)