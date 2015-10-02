Moroccan Goat Curry
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
4 HR
Yield
Serves : 6
Russ Crandall
January 2015

This traditional Moroccan curry is an ideal way to prepare goat; the sweet caramelized makfoul pairs perfectly with the tender, slow-roasted shoulder. Slideshow: Mororccan Recipes

Ingredients

Goat Curry

  • 2 tablespoons coconut oil
  • 2 to 3 pounds whole goat shoulder or lamb
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, chopped
  • 1 teaspoon salt plus more to taste
  • 1 teaspoon turmeric
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground coriander
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground fenugreek
  • 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves
  • 1 pinch (10 strands) saffron
  • 2 cups chicken broth
  • 3 bay leaves
  • 3 green cardamom pods
  • 1 cinnamon stick

Makfoul

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 onion, thinly sliced
  • 4 tomatoes, chopped
  • 1 pinch salt
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • Fresh parsley, to garnish
  • 1/4 Fresh parsley

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the curry

Heat the oil in a tagine or Dutch oven over medium-high heat until shimmering. Brown the shoulder on both sides, about 3 minutes per side, lowering the heat as needed to prevent burning. Set the shoulder aside, reduce the heat to medium and add the chopped onion. Sauté until softened, about 4 minutes. Then add the garlic, salt, ground seasonings and saffron. Sauté until aromatic, about 30 seconds, then stir in the chicken broth and add the bay leaves, cardamom and cinnamon.

Step 2    

Return the goat to the pot, bone side down; bring to a simmer, then cover and reduce the heat to low. Simmer for 2 hours, then flip the goat over and simmer for 1 more hour.

Step 3    Meanwhile, make the makfoul

In a large skillet, warm the olive oil on medium-low heat for 1 minute, then add the sliced onion. Sauté until softened, about 4 minutes, then add the chopped tomatoes and a pinch of salt. Continue to sauté the onion and tomato until caramelized, about 45 minutes, stirring every 5 minutes. Once caramelized, stir in the honey and reduce the heat to low to stay warm.

Step 4    

When the goat is tender and easily pulls away from the bone, remove it from the tagine and set it on a cutting board to rest for 10 minutes. As the shoulder rests, fish the bay leaves, cardamom pods and cinnamon stick from the tagine; raise the heat to medium and gently reduce the liquid by 1/3 to help concentrate the flavors, then return the heat to low.

Step 5    

Once the goat has rested, remove the bones and cut up the meat into bite-sized pieces. Return the goat meat to the tagine, add salt to taste and serve. When plating the curry, add a spoonful of the makfoul on top and garnish with freshly chopped parsley.

