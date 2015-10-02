Moroccan Goat Curry

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the curry Heat the oil in a tagine or Dutch oven over medium-high heat until shimmering. Brown the shoulder on both sides, about 3 minutes per side, lowering the heat as needed to prevent burning. Set the shoulder aside, reduce the heat to medium and add the chopped onion. Sauté until softened, about 4 minutes. Then add the garlic, salt, ground seasonings and saffron. Sauté until aromatic, about 30 seconds, then stir in the chicken broth and add the bay leaves, cardamom and cinnamon.

Step 2 Return the goat to the pot, bone side down; bring to a simmer, then cover and reduce the heat to low. Simmer for 2 hours, then flip the goat over and simmer for 1 more hour.

Step 3 Meanwhile, make the makfoul In a large skillet, warm the olive oil on medium-low heat for 1 minute, then add the sliced onion. Sauté until softened, about 4 minutes, then add the chopped tomatoes and a pinch of salt. Continue to sauté the onion and tomato until caramelized, about 45 minutes, stirring every 5 minutes. Once caramelized, stir in the honey and reduce the heat to low to stay warm.

Step 4 When the goat is tender and easily pulls away from the bone, remove it from the tagine and set it on a cutting board to rest for 10 minutes. As the shoulder rests, fish the bay leaves, cardamom pods and cinnamon stick from the tagine; raise the heat to medium and gently reduce the liquid by 1/3 to help concentrate the flavors, then return the heat to low.