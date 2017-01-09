Moroccan Flatbreads with Roasted Tomatoes 
MICHAEL TUREK
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Whitney Tingle and Danielle DuBoise
February 2017

At Sakara Life, a plant-based meal delivery company, these chewy, buckwheat flatbreads are the canvas for an array of colorful, delicious toppings. This sweet and tangy version is a healthy alternative to pizza—the creamy curried carrot puree is a surprisingly satisfying substitute for cheese. Slideshow: More Flatbread Recipes

Ingredients

CARROT PUREE :

  • 1 1/2 pounds carrots, cut into 1/2-inch pieces 
  • 6 garlic cloves 
  • 3/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 1 1/2 tablespoon Madras curry powder 
  • 1 tablespoon ground turmeric 
  • Fine Himalayan pink salt 

TOPPINGS :

  • 4 plum tomatoes, quartered lengthwise and cored 
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling 
  • 1 tablespoon honey, preferably liquid raw (see Note) 
  • 1 tablespoon ground coriander 
  • Fine Himalayan pink salt 
  • Buckwheat Flatbreads (see Note) or rye crackers, for serving 
  • Chopped shelled, salted and roasted pistachios, for garnish  

How to Make It

Step 1    

Make the puree Preheat the oven to 400°. In a large bowl, toss the carrots with the garlic, olive oil, curry powder and turmeric and season with salt. Transfer to a large rimmed baking sheet and roast for about 30 minutes, until the carrots are very tender. Scrape into a food processor and let cool slightly. Puree the carrots, garlic and olive oil until smooth; season with salt.  

Step 2    

Meanwhile, make the toppings On a large rimmed baking sheet, toss the tomatoes with the 2 tablespoons of olive oil, the honey and coriander; season with salt. Roast for about 20 minutes, until the tomatoes are softened and lightly browned in spots. Let cool completely.  

Step 3    

Spread the carrot puree on the buckwheat flatbreads  and top with the roasted tomatoes. Garnish with pistachios, drizzle with olive oil and season with salt; serve.  

Make Ahead

The carrot puree and roasted tomatoes can be refrigerated separately overnight. Bring to room temperature to serve.

Notes

1. Raw, unprocessed honey can be found at most health food stores and on amazon.com.

2. Get the Buckwheat Flatbread recipe here.

