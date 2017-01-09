Moroccan Flatbreads with Roasted Tomatoes 

At Sakara Life, a plant-based meal delivery company, these chewy, buckwheat flatbreads are the canvas for an array of colorful, delicious toppings. This sweet and tangy version is a healthy alternative to pizza—the creamy curried carrot puree is a surprisingly satisfying substitute for cheese. Slideshow: More Flatbread Recipes
How to Make It
Make the puree Preheat the oven to 400°. In a large bowl, toss the carrots with the garlic, olive oil, curry powder and turmeric and season with salt. Transfer to a large rimmed baking sheet and roast for about 30 minutes, until the carrots are very tender. Scrape into a food processor and let cool slightly. Puree the carrots, garlic and olive oil until smooth; season with salt.
Meanwhile, make the toppings On a large rimmed baking sheet, toss the tomatoes with the 2 tablespoons of olive oil, the honey and coriander; season with salt. Roast for about 20 minutes, until the tomatoes are softened and lightly browned in spots. Let cool completely.
Spread the carrot puree on the buckwheat flatbreads and top with the roasted tomatoes. Garnish with pistachios, drizzle with olive oil and season with salt; serve.
Make Ahead
Notes
1. Raw, unprocessed honey can be found at most health food stores and on amazon.com.
2. Get the Buckwheat Flatbread recipe here.
Author Name: Mike Cobb
Review Body: This recipe is featured under VEGAN, but it includes Honey? I thought honey was not vegan...Perhaps use maple syrup instead? Maple Syrup is plant based, paleo, organic, and it is a healthier sweetener
Date Published: 2017-12-15