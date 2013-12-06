Moroccan Couscous Salad

Pour the couscous into a large bowl. In a medium saucepan, combine the chicken stock with the vegetable oil, salt, white pepper, cumin, nutmeg and saffron. Bring to a boil over moderate heat. Slowly pour the stock mixture over the couscous and stir gently to moisten the grains. Cover the bowl with a clean dish towel and let stand for 10 minutes.

Step 2

Gently rub the couscous between lightly oiled hands to aerate and separate the grains. Cover again and let stand, rubbing occasionally to break up any lumps, until the couscous has doubled in volume and the grains are light and fluffy, about 30 minutes. Rewarm the couscous in the bowl over a saucepan of steaming water before serving.