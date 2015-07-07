Morning Mai Tai

© Lucas Allen
Apple cider stands in here for the apple brandy in the Orchard Mai Tai. “The ginger syrup and spiced cider re-create the ‘heat’ that you experience when drinking spirits,” John deBary says.
In a cocktail shaker, combine the apple cider, apple cider vinegar, Ginger Syrup, lemon juice and orgeat. Fill the shaker with ice cubes and shake well. Strain into a chilled, crushed-ice-filled double rocks glass, add more crushed ice and arrange the apple slices in a fan on top.
