Morning Mai Tai
© Lucas Allen
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1
John deBary

Apple cider stands in here for the apple brandy in the Orchard Mai Tai. “The ginger syrup and spiced cider re-create the ‘heat’ that you experience when drinking spirits,” John deBary says.  Slideshow: More Nonalcoholic Drink Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 ounces chilled apple cider, preferably spiced
  • 1/2 ounce apple cider vinegar
  • 1/2 ounce Ginger Syrup
  • 1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 ounce orgeat (almond-flavored syrup)
  • Ice cubes, plus crushed ice for serving
  • 4 thin red apple slices, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, combine the apple cider, apple cider vinegar, Ginger Syrup, lemon juice and orgeat. Fill the shaker with ice cubes and shake well. Strain into a chilled, crushed-ice-filled double rocks glass, add more crushed ice and arrange the apple slices in a fan on top.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up