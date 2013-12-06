Morel Cream Sauce
MAKES ABOUT 1 1/3 CUPS
Marcia Kiesel
December 1997

Serve this sauce on top of buttered toast, over mashed potatoes or with fettuccine, roast chicken, veal or panfried trout. Plus: Pasta Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 1 ounce dried morels
  • 1 cup boiling water
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 1 large minced shallot
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 1/2 teaspoon finely chopped fresh thyme
  • 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

How to Make It

Step

Cover the morels with the boiling water and let soften for 30 minutes. Rub the morels in the liquid to remove grit. Transfer them to a bowl; cut any large ones in half. Reserve the liquid. In a saucepan, melt the butter over moderate heat. Add the shallot and cook until translucent, about 1 minute. Stir in the morels and season with salt and pepper. Pour in the mushroom liquid, stopping when you reach the grit. Boil over high heat to reduce by half, about 6 minutes. Add the cream and thyme, then simmer over moderately high heat until reduced by a third, about 5 minutes. Season with salt, pepper and the lemon juice.

