A More Perfect Union

Tyler Stevens

Tyler Stevens made this cocktail for a guest who told him, “I’m a vodka martini drinker, but I feel bad for ordering something so plain.” Stevens says this variation on a Vesper “has the clean and streamlined style that guest was looking for.” Slideshow: Vodka Cocktail Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 ounces Lillet blanc
  • 3/4 ounce vodka, preferably Belvedere
  • 1/4 ounce apricot liqueur
  • Ice
  • 1 grapefruit twist, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a mixing glass, combine the Lillet, vodka and apricot liqueur. Fill the glass with ice, stir well and strain into a chilled coupe. Pinch the grapefruit twist over the drink and add to the coupe.

