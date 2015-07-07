A More Perfect Union

Tyler Stevens made this cocktail for a guest who told him, “I’m a vodka martini drinker, but I feel bad for ordering something so plain.” Stevens says this variation on a Vesper “has the clean and streamlined style that guest was looking for.”
Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015
How to Make It
Step
In a mixing glass, combine the Lillet, vodka and apricot liqueur. Fill the glass with ice, stir well and strain into a chilled coupe. Pinch the grapefruit twist over the drink and add to the coupe.
