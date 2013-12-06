More Macho Fish Marinade
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : MAKES ABOUT 2 CUPS
Norman Van Aken
June 1996

The rinds from the juiced citrus fruits make an attractive and flavorful addition to this robust and tangy marinade.Plus: More Seafood Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup olive oil
  • 1/2 cup fresh orange juice
  • 1/3 cup fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 cup light soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 medium fennel bulb—trimmed, cored and thinly sliced crosswise
  • 1/2 medium red onion, thinly sliced
  • 6 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 1-inch piece of fresh ginger, peeled and thinly sliced
  • 2 fresh thyme sprigs
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed peppercorns

How to Make It

Step

In a large bowl, stir together the olive oil, orange juice, lemon juice, soy sauce and lime juice. Add the fennel, onion, garlic, ginger, thyme, bay leaves, and peppercorns and mix until combined.

Serve With

Any meaty fish: marinate 2 to 3 hours.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up