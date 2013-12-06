More Macho Fish Marinade

The rinds from the juiced citrus fruits make an attractive and flavorful addition to this robust and tangy marinade.Plus: More Seafood Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
Step
In a large bowl, stir together the olive oil, orange juice, lemon juice, soy sauce and lime juice. Add the fennel, onion, garlic, ginger, thyme, bay leaves, and peppercorns and mix until combined.
Serve With
Any meaty fish: marinate 2 to 3 hours.
