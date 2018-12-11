How to Make It

Step 1 Make the peanut butter–hoisin sauce Process all peanut butter–hoisin sauce ingredients in a food processor or high-speed blender until smooth, about 2 minutes, stopping to scrape down sides as needed. Store, covered, in refrigerator up to 5 days.

Step 2 Make the moo shu pork Using a cleaver, cut pork tenderloin crosswise into 1/2-inch-thick slices. Place pork slices in a single layer on a work surface. Using the flat side of cleaver, pound pork portions to 1/8-inch thickness, rotating slices 90 degrees after every pound of cleaver. Cut pounded pork slices crosswise into 1/8-inch-thick matchsticks; set aside.

Step 3 Lightly beat eggs in a small bowl until smooth. Stir in 1/2 teaspoon salt. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a small nonstick skillet over medium; add eggs, and swirl to coat bottom of skillet. Cover and cook until eggs are set, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from heat; let cool 1 minute. Remove eggs from skillet. Cut into 1/4-inch-thick matchsticks, and set aside.

Step 4 Place wood ear mushrooms in a bowl. Add 1 cup warm water to cover mushrooms. Let soak 10 minutes. Drain and rinse mushrooms; set aside. While mushrooms soak, stir together broth, wine, soy sauce, black vinegar, and 1/4 teaspoon white pepper in a small bowl; set aside. Stir together cornstarch and 1 tablespoon water in a separate bowl until combined; set aside.