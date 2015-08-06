Monterey Jack Quesadillas with Avocado and Kale-Pistachio Salsa Verde

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium bowl, combine the minced shallot and orange juice and let stand for 10 minutes.

Step 2 Meanwhile, prepare a bowl of ice water. In a small pot of salted boiling water, cook the kale leaves until they are bright green and tender, about 5 minutes. Drain and transfer the leaves to the ice bath to cool. Drain, squeezing out as much water as possible. Finely chop the leaves and transfer them to the bowl of minced shallot. Stir in the minced jalapeño, lime juice, olive oil, cilantro, and chopped pistachios. Add the diced avocado to the bowl and gently toss to combine. Season with sea salt and black pepper and set aside.