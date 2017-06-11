Monster Sugar Cookies
Abby Hocking / Food & Wine
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 18 cookies
Paige McCurdy-Flynn

These playful chewy sugar cookies from Food & Wine’s Paige McCurdy-Flynn are easily customized by adding different mix-ins, like candy coated peanuts, white chocolate chips or mini marshmallows. Slideshow: More Sugar Cookie Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 sticks unsalted butter, at room temperature
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 cup packed light brown sugar
  • 2 large eggs, at room temperature
  • 1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1 cup old-fashioned rolled oats
  • 1 cup pretzel sticks, plus chopped pretzels for garnish
  • 1 cup unsweetened dried coconut flakes 
  • 1 cup dark chocolate chips, plus more for garnish
  • 1/3 cup candied ginger, finely chopped, plus more for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large bowl, whisk the flour with the baking powder, baking soda and salt.

Step 2    

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle, beat the butter with the granulated sugar and brown sugar at medium speed until fluffy, about 2 minutes. Beat in the eggs and vanilla until incorporated, about 2 minutes. At low speed, beat in the dry ingredients until the dough just comes together. Beat in the oats, pretzels, coconut, chocolate chips and ginger. Scrape down the side of the bowl and cover it with plastic. Refrigerate the dough for 1 hour.

Step 3    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Line 2 large rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper. Scoop heaping 1/4 cup mounds of the dough onto the prepared baking sheets, leaving about 3 inches between each cookie. Stud the top of the cookies with additional chopped pretzels, chocolate chips and ginger. Bake the cookies for about 15 minutes, until the edges are lightly browned. Transfer the baking sheets to racks to cool before serving.

Make Ahead

The cookies can be stored in an airtight container for up to 5 days.

