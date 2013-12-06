Monkfish with Spicy Garlic Vinaigrette
Yield
Serves : 4
Teresa Barrenechea
July 1996

This delicious main dish hails from the Basque province of Vizcaya. Chef Teresa Barrenechea of the Marichu Restaurant & Tapas Bar in New York City says it can be made with other fish, such as tuna or red snapper. Serve with scalloped, pureed or mashed potatoes. Amazing Seafood Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 1/2 pounds cleaned monkfish fillets, cut crosswise into 1-inch medallions
  • 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 1 tablespoon crushed red pepper
  • 1 tablespoon sherry vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon chopped parsley

How to Make It

Step 1    

Combine 2 tablespoons of the olive oil with the lemon juice and salt. Stir to dissolve the salt.

Step 2    

Heat a large nonstick skillet over high heat. When the pan is hot, dip half of the monkfish in the oil marinade. Place the medallions in the skillet without touching and sear, turning once, until golden brown, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer the fish to a warm platter. Repeat with the remaining medallions.

Step 3    

Wipe out the skillet. Add the remaining 6 tablespoons oil and warm over moderate heat. Add the garlic and cook until golden, about 2 minutes. Stir in the red pepper and vinegar.

Step 4    

Pour the sauce over the fish and sprinkle the parsley on top.

Suggested Pairing

Look for a Spanish Albariño.

