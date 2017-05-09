Pecans give this monkey bread from Food & Wine’s Kay Chun a nutty sweetness and nice crunch. Slideshow: More Bread and Biscuit Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350°. Lightly coat a Bundt pan with baking spray.
In a medium saucepan, melt the butter with 1/4 cup of the granulated sugar and the light brown sugar over moderate heat, stirring until the sugar dissolves. Stir in the vanilla.
In a food processor, pulse the pecans until coarsely ground. Transfer to a bowl and mix in the remaining 1 cup of granulated sugar and the cinnamon. Working in batches, toss the biscuit dough pieces in the pecan-cinnamon sugar, then layer them in the prepared pan. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon of the pecan-cinnamon sugar between each layer. Drizzle the vanilla butter over the dough and bake for about 1 hour, until deep golden. Let cool slightly, then unmold and serve.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 2
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: CharlieRumble1
Review Body: Amazing! definitely a must try.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-06-26
Author Name: ChloeAnderson
Review Body: Love the name on this dish, Monkey Bread!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-06-29