Monkey Bread
Abby Hocking / Food & Wine
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 1 bundt cake
Kay Chun

Pecans give this monkey bread from Food & Wine’s Kay Chun a nutty sweetness and nice crunch. Slideshow: More Bread and Biscuit Recipes

Ingredients

  • Baking spray
  • 2 sticks unsalted butter
  • 1 1/4 cups granulated sugar
  • 1/4 cup packed light brown sugar
  • 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
  • 1 cup pecans
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • Three 16-ounce cans prepared buttermilk biscuit dough, each biscuit cut into 4 equal pieces

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Lightly coat a Bundt pan with baking spray.

Step 2    

In a medium saucepan, melt the butter with 1/4 cup of the granulated sugar and the light brown sugar over moderate heat, stirring until the sugar dissolves. Stir in the vanilla.

Step 3    

In a food processor, pulse the pecans until coarsely ground. Transfer to a bowl and mix in the remaining 1 cup of granulated sugar and the cinnamon. Working in batches, toss the biscuit dough pieces in the pecan-cinnamon sugar, then layer them in the prepared pan. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon of the pecan-cinnamon sugar between each layer. Drizzle the vanilla butter over the dough and bake for about 1 hour, until deep golden. Let cool slightly, then unmold and serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up