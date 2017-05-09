Monkey Bread

In a medium saucepan, melt the butter with 1/4 cup of the granulated sugar and the light brown sugar over moderate heat, stirring until the sugar dissolves. Stir in the vanilla.

Step 3

In a food processor, pulse the pecans until coarsely ground. Transfer to a bowl and mix in the remaining 1 cup of granulated sugar and the cinnamon. Working in batches, toss the biscuit dough pieces in the pecan-cinnamon sugar, then layer them in the prepared pan. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon of the pecan-cinnamon sugar between each layer. Drizzle the vanilla butter over the dough and bake for about 1 hour, until deep golden. Let cool slightly, then unmold and serve.