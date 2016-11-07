Mom’s Mincemeat Pie
Active Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Total Time
3 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Grant Achatz
December 2016

Star chef Grant Achatz balances the spicy-sweet fruit filling in his mincemeat pie with rum and brandy; a dollop of crème fraîche would be unorthodox but excellent.  Slideshow: More Pie and Tart Recipes

Ingredients

CRUST

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting 
  • 1/2 cup vegetable shortening 
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, cubed and chilled 
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt 

FILLING

  • 1 stick unsalted butter
  • 1 cup dark raisins 
  • 1 cup currants 
  • 1/2 cup golden raisins 
  • 1/2 cup dried cranberries 
  • 1/2 cup packed dark brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated orange zest 
  • 1/4 cup fresh orange juice 
  • 1/4 cup unsulfured molasses 
  • 1 Granny Smith apple—unpeeled, cored and cut into 1/4-inch pieces 
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest 
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon 
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cloves 
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground allspice 
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt 
  • 1/4 cup dark rum 
  • 1/4 cup brandy 

GLAZE

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted 
  • 1 tablespoon whole milk 
  • 2 tablespoons sugar 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Make the crust In a small bowl, mix 1/2 cup of the flour with 1/4 cup of ice water until a paste forms. In a medium bowl, combine the remaining 1 1/2 cups of flour with the shortening, butter and salt, cutting in the shortening and butter until pea-size pieces form. Add the flour paste and gently knead until the dough just comes together. Pat into a 1-inch-thick disk, wrap in plastic and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or overnight.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, make the filling In a large saucepan, combine all of the ingredients except the rum and brandy. Cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the mixture thickens and the apples are tender, about 15 minutes. Stir in the rum and brandy and let cool to room temperature.

Step 3    

Preheat the oven to 375°. Cut the dough in half. On a lightly floured work surface, using a lightly floured rolling pin, roll out each half into a 12-inch round about 1/8 inch thick. Fit 1 round into a 9-inch pie plate. Spread the filling in the pie shell, then top with the remaining dough round. Trim the overhang to 1/2 inch, then tuck the top edge under the bottom edge and crimp decoratively.

Step 4    

Glaze and bake the pie Brush the pie with the melted butter and drizzle over the milk. Sprinkle with the sugar and make 8 small slits in the top. Set the pie on a baking sheet and bake for about 1 hour and 45 minutes, until the crust is golden. Transfer the pie to a rack to cool completely.

Make Ahead

The filling can be refrigerated for up to 2 days. The baked pie can be stored at room temperature overnight.

