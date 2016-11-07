Mom’s Mincemeat Pie

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the crust In a small bowl, mix 1/2 cup of the flour with 1/4 cup of ice water until a paste forms. In a medium bowl, combine the remaining 1 1/2 cups of flour with the shortening, butter and salt, cutting in the shortening and butter until pea-size pieces form. Add the flour paste and gently knead until the dough just comes together. Pat into a 1-inch-thick disk, wrap in plastic and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or overnight.

Step 2 Meanwhile, make the filling In a large saucepan, combine all of the ingredients except the rum and brandy. Cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the mixture thickens and the apples are tender, about 15 minutes. Stir in the rum and brandy and let cool to room temperature.

Step 3 Preheat the oven to 375°. Cut the dough in half. On a lightly floured work surface, using a lightly floured rolling pin, roll out each half into a 12-inch round about 1/8 inch thick. Fit 1 round into a 9-inch pie plate. Spread the filling in the pie shell, then top with the remaining dough round. Trim the overhang to 1/2 inch, then tuck the top edge under the bottom edge and crimp decoratively.