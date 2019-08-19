Momos with Red Chile Chutney
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
By Romy Gill
September 2019

Naturally sweet carrots help balance the fiery filling of these dumplings that come together quickly thanks to store-bought dumpling wrappers. After you try your hand at filling a few, you’ll be pleating like a pro in no time.

Ingredients

RED CHILE CHUTNEY

  • 4 teaspoons sunflower oil
  • 4 garlic cloves, finely chopped (about 1 1/4 tablespoons)
  • 2 small (4-ounce) tomatoes, chopped
  • 2 teaspoons soy sauce
  • 4 red Thai chiles, seeded and chopped (about 1 1/2 teaspoons)
  • 1 teaspoon granulated sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

FILLING

  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • 1 small white onion, finely chopped (about 1 1/4 cups)
  • 3 garlic cloves, finely chopped (about 1 tablespoon)
  • 1 (1-inch) piece fresh ginger, peeled and grated (about 1 teaspoon)
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 3 spring onions, green and white parts chopped (about 1 1/2 cups)
  • 1 ounce pointed cabbage, finely shredded (about 1/3 cup)
  • 1 small carrot, peeled and grated (about 1/4 cup)
  • 1 green Thai chile, finely chopped (about 1/2 teaspoon)
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro

MOMOS

  • 20 to 25 frozen round dumpling wrappers, thawed

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the red chile chutney

Heat sunflower oil in a medium saucepan over medium-high; add garlic, and cook, stirring often, 1 minute. Add tomatoes, soy sauce, chiles, sugar, and salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until tomatoes are mashed, 8 to 10 minutes. Let cool 30 minutes. Place in a mini food processor, and process until smooth. Set aside.

Step 2    While chutney cools, make the filling

Heat canola oil in a large skillet over medium. Add white onion, garlic, ginger, and salt; cook, stirring often, 30 seconds. Increase heat to medium-high; stir in spring onions, cabbage, carrot, and chile. Cook, stirring occasionally, until just softened, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in cilantro, and let cool slightly.

Step 3    Make the momos

Place about 2 teaspoons filling in center of each dumpling wrapper. Gather up and pleat edges of wrapper around filling to enclose; pinch top to close up like a little satchel.

Step 4    

Fill a pot with 2 inches of water, and bring to a boil over high. Place a bamboo steamer lined with parchment paper over pot; pierce parchment 10 times with a skewer. Working in batches, place momos in basket, and steam, covered, until momos are transparent and do not feel sticky, 8 to 10 minutes. Cover to keep warm. Serve with red chile chutney.

Notes

Find red and green Thai chiles in the refrigerated section of the grocery store.

