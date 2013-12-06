It seems as though every restaurant in America offers a version of this amazing cake created by master chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten. But his supremely rich and chocolaty original is in a class by itself. Here, Food & Wine presents his perfect recipe. Molten chocolate cakes became famous for a reason: they're cakey on the outside with an irresistible center of warm dark chocolate flowing through the middle. The first time you try one, it may seem like magic, but this recipe is actually quite easy to make and ready in under an hour. Beautiful Desserts
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 450°. Butter and lightly flour four 6-ounce ramekins. Tap out the excess flour. Set the ramekins on a baking sheet.
In a double boiler, over simmering water, melt the butter with the chocolate. In a medium bowl, beat the eggs with the egg yolks, sugar and salt at high speed until thickened and pale.
Whisk the chocolate until smooth. Quickly fold it into the egg mixture along with the flour. Spoon the batter into the prepared ramekins and bake for 12 minutes, or until the sides of the cakes are firm but the centers are soft. Let the cakes cool in the ramekins for 1 minute, then cover each with an inverted dessert plate. Carefully turn each one over, let stand for 10 seconds and then unmold. Serve immediately.
Make Ahead
Notes
Molten chocolate cakes are easily one of the ultimate Valentine's Day desserts: simple, sexy and indulgent. For an extra surprise, try one of these recipes for molten cakes filled with caramel or molten cakes filled with rasberry sauce.
Serve With
While these cakes easily stand alone, they're over-the-top when served with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream. Here are some of our favorite store-bought vanilla ice creams.
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 3130
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Sm0key64
Review Body: excellent
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-11-26
Author Name: Zainab Karim
Review Body: Hi, can I manually hand mix instead of using an electric mixer? Also, can I make these in a cupcake pan or in mugs instead of ceramic bowls?
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-11-10