Mole-Spiced Roasted Turkey

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 450°. In a bowl, combine the cocoa, chile powder, cinnamon, sugar, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Stir in the oil and vinegar. Rub half of the paste all over the turkey; spoon the remaining paste into the cavity.

Step 2 Set the turkey on a rack in a large roasting pan and cook for 5 minutes. Baste the turkey with some of the melted butter and add 3 to 4 tablespoons of the turkey stock to the pan.

Step 3 Lower the oven temperature to 350° and roast the turkey for 1 1/2 hours. Lower the oven temperature to 250° and add a little more stock to the pan. Baste the turkey with the butter and roast for about 1 1/2 hours longer, or until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the thigh registers 170°. Transfer the turkey to a cutting board, cover loosely with foil and let rest for at least 30 minutes.

Step 4 Pour the pan juices into a saucepan and skim off the fat. Set the roasting pan on a burner over moderately high heat. Add the remaining stock and bring to a boil, scraping up any browned bits.