Mole Chicken Enchiladas

This is a not-quite-authentic, but seriously delicious version of mole sauce. Slideshow: More Mexican Recipes
How to Make It
In a large heavy skillet, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot, then stir in the on-ion, garlic, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 6 minutes. Stir in the chicken, peanut butter, soy sauce, cocoa pow-der and chili powder, and cook until the chicken is cooked and the liquid is slightly thick-ened, about 5 minutes. Season the filling with salt and pepper to taste. Reserve 1/2 cup of the mole sauce.
Preheat the oven to 350°F. Divide the filling between the tortillas. Roll each tortilla into a cylinder and place, side-by-side in a baking dish. Pour the reserved mole sauce over the tortillas.
Bake the enchiladas until the filling is hot and the cheese is melted, about 10 minutes. Sprinkle with the cilantro and serve.
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Tom Zutell
Review Body: what cheese?
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2018-01-29