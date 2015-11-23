Mole Chicken Enchiladas
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Ian Knauer
September 2014

This is a not-quite-authentic, but seriously delicious version of mole sauce. Slideshow: More Mexican Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 small onion
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 2 (6 ounce) boneless chicken breasts, skinless, cut into chunks
  • 1/2 cup peanut butter
  • 1/3 cup soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons cocoa powder
  • 1 tablespoon chili powder
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 8 (7-inch) flour tortillas
  • Cilantro sprigs for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large heavy skillet, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot, then stir in the on-ion, garlic, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 6 minutes. Stir in the chicken, peanut butter, soy sauce, cocoa pow-der and chili powder, and cook until the chicken is cooked and the liquid is slightly thick-ened, about 5 minutes. Season the filling with salt and pepper to taste. Reserve 1/2 cup of the mole sauce.

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Divide the filling between the tortillas. Roll each tortilla into a cylinder and place, side-by-side in a baking dish. Pour the reserved mole sauce over the tortillas.

Step 3    

Bake the enchiladas until the filling is hot and the cheese is melted, about 10 minutes. Sprinkle with the cilantro and serve.

