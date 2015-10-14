Molded Cranberry Sauce

How to Make It

Step 1 Line a 1 1/2-quart glass bowl or mold with plastic wrap, allowing 4 inches of overhang all around.

Step 2 Reserve 1/4 cup of the cranberries for garnish. In a large saucepan, combine the rest of the ­cranberries with the sugar, pineapple, orange zest, lemon juice and 1/2 cup of water and bring to a boil. Cook over moderately low heat, stirring frequently, until the ­cranberries are broken down and the ­mixture is thick, 30 to 35 minutes. Season the sauce with salt and pepper.

Step 3 Scrape the sauce into the prepared bowl and let cool for 30 minutes. Cover with the overhanging plastic. Refrigerate until chilled and set, at least 3 hours or overnight.