Star chef Tyler Florence makes his not-too-sweet molded cranberry sauce with chunks of pineapple. Slideshow: Thanksgiving Turkey Recipes
How to Make It
Line a 1 1/2-quart glass bowl or mold with plastic wrap, allowing 4 inches of overhang all around.
Reserve 1/4 cup of the cranberries for garnish. In a large saucepan, combine the rest of the cranberries with the sugar, pineapple, orange zest, lemon juice and 1/2 cup of water and bring to a boil. Cook over moderately low heat, stirring frequently, until the cranberries are broken down and the mixture is thick, 30 to 35 minutes. Season the sauce with salt and pepper.
Scrape the sauce into the prepared bowl and let cool for 30 minutes. Cover with the overhanging plastic. Refrigerate until chilled and set, at least 3 hours or overnight.
Peel back the plastic and carefully invert the cranberry mold onto a plate; remove the plastic wrap. Garnish with the reserved cranberries, shaved celery, snipped chives and chopped walnuts and serve cold.
Make Ahead
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5