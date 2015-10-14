Molded Cranberry Sauce
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
4 HR
Yield
Serves : 10 to 12
Tyler Florence
November 2015

Star chef Tyler Florence makes his not-too-sweet molded cranberry sauce with chunks of pineapple. Slideshow: Thanksgiving Turkey Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds fresh or frozen cranberries
  • 3 cups sugar
  • 2 cups finely chopped fresh pineapple (8 ounces)
  • 1 tablespoon finely grated orange zest
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • Shaved celery, snipped chives and chopped toasted walnuts, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Line a 1 1/2-quart glass bowl or mold  with plastic wrap, allowing 4 inches of overhang all around.

Step 2    

Reserve 1/4 cup of the cranberries for garnish. In a large saucepan, combine the rest of the ­cranberries with the sugar, pineapple, orange zest, lemon juice and 1/2 cup of water and bring to a boil. Cook over moderately low heat, stirring frequently, until the ­cranberries are broken down and the ­mixture is thick, 30 to 35 minutes. Season the sauce with salt and pepper.

Step 3    

Scrape the sauce into the prepared bowl and let cool for 30 minutes. Cover with the overhanging plastic. Refrigerate until chilled and set, at least 3 hours or overnight.

Step 4    

Peel back the plastic and carefully invert the cranberry mold onto a plate; remove the plastic wrap. Garnish with the reserved cranberries, shaved celery, snipped chives and chopped walnuts and serve cold. 

Make Ahead

The molded cranberry sauce can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.

