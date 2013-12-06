Molasses-Cured Pork Loin with Apples

This juicy pork is delicious served with watercress tossed with a lemony olive oil dressing. Allow the meat to marinate in the brine overnight. Plus: More Pork Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
In a large saucepan, combine the water with 1/4 cup of the molasses and the sugar, garlic, coarse salt, cracked pepper, cinnamon, coriander and cloves and bring to a boil. Let cool completely, then refrigerate until completely chilled.
Put the pork in a medium bowl and add the brine so that the meat is submerged. Cover and refrigerate for 24 hours.
Preheat the oven to 400°. Remove the pork from the brine and pat dry. Season generously with table salt and finely ground pepper. Set the pork on a rack in a roasting pan and roast for about 50 minutes, or until a meat thermometer inserted in the center registers 145°. Transfer to a platter, cover loosely with foil and let rest for 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, melt the butter in a large skillet. Add the apples and cook over moderately high heat, tossing, until just tender, about 10 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the apples to a bowl. Add the vinegar and the remaining 1/4 cup of molasses to the skillet and boil to a syrupy glaze, about 3 minutes. Pour the glaze over the apples and toss to coat.
Carve the pork 1/3 inch thick and arrange on a platter. Add the pork juices to the skillet; bring to a boil, about 1 minute. Pour the juices over the pork, spoon the glazed apples around the meat and serve.
Author Name: Karen Yaste Blackwell
Review Body: Best recipe ever! We have for special occasions & when having good friends for dinner.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-08-09