Molasses-Cured Pork Loin with Apples

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large saucepan, combine the water with 1/4 cup of the molasses and the sugar, garlic, coarse salt, cracked pepper, cinnamon, coriander and cloves and bring to a boil. Let cool completely, then refrigerate until completely chilled.

Step 2 Put the pork in a medium bowl and add the brine so that the meat is submerged. Cover and refrigerate for 24 hours.

Step 3 Preheat the oven to 400°. Remove the pork from the brine and pat dry. Season generously with table salt and finely ground pepper. Set the pork on a rack in a roasting pan and roast for about 50 minutes, or until a meat thermometer inserted in the center registers 145°. Transfer to a platter, cover loosely with foil and let rest for 10 minutes.

Step 4 Meanwhile, melt the butter in a large skillet. Add the apples and cook over moderately high heat, tossing, until just tender, about 10 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the apples to a bowl. Add the vinegar and the remaining 1/4 cup of molasses to the skillet and boil to a syrupy glaze, about 3 minutes. Pour the glaze over the apples and toss to coat.