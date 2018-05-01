Mojo Pork Steak with Seared Avocados and Oranges 

How to Make It

Step 1 Combine first 10 ingredients (through cayenne) in a blender, and process until smooth. Place pork in a large ziplock plastic bag and add marinade. Seal and chill 8 hours or overnight. Remove from refrigerator 30 minutes before cooking.

Step 2 Set up plancha for cooking (see technique at left). Remove pork from marinade. Pat dry with a paper towel, and rub with 1 tablespoon oil. Toss scallions and baby bell peppers with remaining 1 tablespoon oil.

Step 3 Using tongs, place pork steak on plancha. Add orange wedges and avocados, cut sides down. Working in batches if necessary, arrange baby bell peppers and scallions around pork in a single layer. Sear pork, turning occasionally, to desired degree of doneness, 18 to 22 minutes for medium. Sear avocados and orange until cut sides are charred and release from plancha, 5 to 7 minutes. Sear scallions and baby bell peppers, turning often, until charred, 5 to 6 minutes. As items are cooked, transfer to a clean rimmed baking sheet. Let pork rest 10 minutes.