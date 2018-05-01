Mojo Pork Steak with Seared Avocados and Oranges 

Chiles, citrus, and garlic make up the classic mojo rub for this family-size blade steak, cut from the pork shoulder. Grilling on the thin, flat surface of the plancha ensures that the slippery citrus and avocado get an even sear and don’t fall through the grates, and that any drippings from the pork don’t cause flare-ups.
How to Make It
Combine first 10 ingredients (through cayenne) in a blender, and process until smooth. Place pork in a large ziplock plastic bag and add marinade. Seal and chill 8 hours or overnight. Remove from refrigerator 30 minutes before cooking.
Set up plancha for cooking (see technique at left). Remove pork from marinade. Pat dry with a paper towel, and rub with 1 tablespoon oil. Toss scallions and baby bell peppers with remaining 1 tablespoon oil.
Using tongs, place pork steak on plancha. Add orange wedges and avocados, cut sides down. Working in batches if necessary, arrange baby bell peppers and scallions around pork in a single layer. Sear pork, turning occasionally, to desired degree of doneness, 18 to 22 minutes for medium. Sear avocados and orange until cut sides are charred and release from plancha, 5 to 7 minutes. Sear scallions and baby bell peppers, turning often, until charred, 5 to 6 minutes. As items are cooked, transfer to a clean rimmed baking sheet. Let pork rest 10 minutes.
Slice pork against grain and arrange on a platter with orange, scallions, avocados, and baby bell peppers; sprinkle everything with flaky sea salt.
